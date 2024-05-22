Rudy Giuliani appears to have been caught 'peeing' during his Trump arraignment call

Rudi Giuliani has been accused of taking a bathroom break live on a Zoom call after appearing virtually at his arraignment on Tuesday (May 21).

The former New York City mayor pleaded not guilty to election interference charges in Arizona after being served at his 80th birthday party .

Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, faces nine felony charges for his alleged role in a 2020 presidential election interference plot. The former mayor has been charged alongside 17 others in the scheme.

As Associated Press reports, he appeared virtually at his arraignment in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was required to post a $10,000 bond.

However, social media users think they’ve spotted an unexpected detail during the call – and they believe Giuliani left his mic on while using the bathroom.

A sound that could well be someone using the bathroom can be heard, before Giuliani responded to his case being called by saying: “Is that me?”





Oh my. Rudy Giuliani forgot to turn off his zoom mic when he went to go pee during his arraignment



— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 21, 2024









— AgonyFlips (@agonyflips) May 21, 2024





It comes after Giuliani’s 80th birthday party reportedly ended in catastrophe, as he was served with an indictment over his alleged role in a plot to overturn 2020 presidential election results.

Guiliani became the last to receive the documentation surrounding the Arizona fake elector case, in which 17 other individuals also face charges last Friday.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for the ex-New York City mayor, told The Independent : “The mayor was served after the party and as he was walking to the car. He was unfazed and enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people, from all walks of life, who love and respect him for his contributions to society. We look forward to full vindication soon.”

