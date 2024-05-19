Rudy Giuliani's birthday party ends with guests 'screaming and crying'

The disaster-prone former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani - of Four Seasons Total Landscaping fame – couldn’t even celebrate his upcoming 80th birthday without things reportedly ending in catastrophe, as he was served with an indictment over his alleged role in a plot to overturn 2020 presidential election results.

On Friday, (28 May) Guiliani became the last to receive the documentation surrounding the Arizona fake elector case, in which 17 other individuals also face charges.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for the ex-New York City mayor, toldThe Independent: “The mayor was served after the party and as he was walking to the car. He was unfazed and enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people, from all walks of life, who love and respect him for his contributions to society. We look forward to full vindication soon.”

In a since-deleted tweet sent on Friday, Giuliani goaded investigators into trying to find him, writing: “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.”

Except they did find him, and the state’s attorney general, Kris Mayes, responded by tweeting: “The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani nobody is above the law.”

And according to sources cited by the New York Post, the scenario happened at around 11pm when the majority of the 200 guests had left, but some of those still about “began screaming” and one woman cried as the situation unfolded.

The birthday bash was attended by individuals such as ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon and political consultant Roger Stone, and Giuliani at one point gave a rendition of 'New York, New York' with a Frank Sinatra tribute band.

Giuliani himself has since taken to Twitter/X to rubbish reports of chaotic scenes at the party after being served the papers, writing on Saturday: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: Contrary to reports from journalists who weren’t there, our early 80th birthday celebration wasn’t ‘ruined’ or interrupted. It was an incredible night [with] friends.

“It felt like a strategy session on how to save America!

“We had such a great discussion about what we all need to do in order to save our country.”

Such comments didn’t stop social media users from mocking the Trump supporter for effectively tempting fate:

And not content with just the one party, Giuliani will reportedly celebrate his birthday again on 31 May at an eatery in midtown New York.

