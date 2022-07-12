The search for the next leader of the Conservatives is stepping up as the contenders began laying out their pledges this week – and they’re already managing to thoroughly tick people off.

Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday he would make £50 billion a year in tax cuts, while Sajid Javid also said he would make £40 billion in tax cuts including taking 10p off the price of petrol, cutting income tax, and scrapping the recent rise in national insurance.

With such huge numbers being banded around, it's no surprise that some people are a little sceptical.

Ken Clarke has already voiced his opposition to the proposals, saying that Tory leadership hopefuls should stop coming out with "populist nonsense" about tax cuts.

Now, journalist Ian King has put them on full blast during a segment on Sky News, calling the promises 'farcical’.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When asked what he thought of the proposals by presenter Kay Burley, King said: “I’ve never heard such a lot of rubbish coming out of some people’s mouths.

“I remember a time when the Conservatives stood for sound money. Here they all are brandishing these unfunded tax cuts around.”

He added: “The whole thing’s an absolute farce.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak set out his stall by saying that leadership required "honesty and responsibility, not fairytales". In response, Zahawi said that cutting taxes “isn’t a fairytale”.

The candidates for Johnson's replacement is already hotting up Getty

While the notion of tax cuts have been prominent in the mission statements of certain prospective leaders, others like Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat have both said that while tax cuts are important economic reform measures are needed to stimulate growth.

We can expect plenty more discourse on the subject before Boris Johnson as the new leader of the Conservative party is announced on September 5.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.