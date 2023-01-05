Keir Starmer's new spin on the 'take back control' slogan has split opinion

Keir Starmer has unveiled his latest slogan and it has split opinion.

The Labour Leader delivered his first speech of 2023 where he outlined what Labour would do if the party wins the next general election.

Among other policies including a "decade of national renewal" and an assault against "sticking plaster politics", he promised a “take back control” bill aimed at devolving power out of Westminster and that he would “embrace” the message used by Boris Johnson and the Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

“The control people want is control of their lives and their communities,” Starmer said. “So we will embrace the take back control message – but we will turn it from a slogan into a solution, from a catchphrase into change.”

Starmer promised that the flagship bill would “spread control” out of Westminster – devolving new powers over employment support, transport, energy, housing, childcare provision and spending to local and regional authorities.

He also said the bill would give communities a new right to request powers which go beyond Labour’s devolution plans – saying it would “give communities the chance to control their economic destiny”.

“I couldn’t disagree with the basic case so many Leave voters made to me,” he said. “That [take back control] phrase was really powerful – it was like Heineken, it got into people. The more they asked themselves, ‘Do I have control?’, the more they answered ‘No’.”

Some people thought his messaging was clever:

While others weren't fans:

Whether Labour get to enact the policy, though, is a matter for the next general election to decide.

