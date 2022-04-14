Who best serves as an example of overcoming homelessness and becoming a well-known historic figure according to GOP state senator, Frank Niceley? Adolf Hitler, of course.

In a speech on the floor of the Tennessee senate's upper chamber, Niceley, offered a "history lesson on homelessness" while debating a bill that would make soliciting on a highway or camping on a highway, including an underpass, a Class C misdemeanor.

"In 1910 Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while," Niceley, 75, said. "So for two years Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and his body language and how to connect with the masses and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books."

"A lot of these people - it's not a dead-end they can come out of these homeless camps and have a productive life," The 75-year-old continued. "Or in Hitler's case, a very unproductive life. I support this bill."

Unsurprisingly, many took issue with Niceley's example of overcoming homelessness, including Tennessee Representative, Gloria Johnson.

Other people shared their discontentment for Niceley's speech as well.

Niceley's attempt to share an inspirational anecdote was an effort to defend the bill which opposers have said is not a solution to the problem.

Notable people who have overcome homelessness and did not cause the Holocaust are Halle Berry, Ella Fitzgerald, Djimon Hounsou, John Paul DeJoria, and more.

According to Coalition for the Homeless, proven solutions to help unhoused people are "stabilizing people through shelter, moving them into permanent housing, and implementing assistance programs to keep them in their housing."

The bill passed on Wednesday now goes to Governor Bill Lee's desk to sign.

