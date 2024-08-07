Tim Walz was introduced by Kamala Harris as her running mate at a Philadelphia rally on Tuesday (August 6), and he wasted no time in hitting out at JD Vance.

Walz delivered a couch joke, referencing a false rumour about Vance which has spread online in recent weeks.

“I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy… that is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” he joked.

Earning a laugh from the crowd, he added: “See what I did there?”

The couch comments come after a completely made-up rumour that Vance engaged in a sexual act with a couch. Memes soon inundated social platforms, before being officially fact-checked as false information.

Even the person behind the joke , made on 15 July, spoke out.

The anonymous person, told Business Insider : "I have really enjoyed thinking about his team and all of the idiots associated with him having to grapple with this.

"I think by the time the AP thing came out, I was talking to one of my sisters and saying, 'Oh, yeah, Trump is already calling him a couch-f***er.'"

Walz is a 60-year-old U.S. Army National Guard veteran who served 12 years in the House of Representatives before becoming governor of Minnesota in 2018.

He also spoke about Vance during the rally and said: “Like all regular people I grew up with in the heartland, JD studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a bestseller trashing that community… Come on, that’s not what Middle America is.”

