Why are JD Vance and Donald Trump being called 'weird'?

People may have heard Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance be branded "weird' lately and there's a big reason behind that.

Current Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to be the Democratic candidate to run against Trump, and her allies are the ones who have been giving the pair that label.

It's reported they're the ones labelling Trump and Vance this in interviews and online, particularly in relation to Vance's previous suggestion that political leaders who didn't have biological children "don't really have a direct stake" in the country and for comments on abortion.

Also included within that are comments Vance made about Democrats being "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives".

It seems that Harris and the Democrats are using it to try and gain an advantage when it comes to the narrative of the upcoming US election in November.

Kamala Harris and allies have been the ones calling JD Vance and Donald Trump "weird", seemingly in an effort to gain the upper hand in the narrative / Montinique Monroe, Getty Images

Like it or not, Trump and the Republicans have been masters of this in the past, especially with Trump beating Hillary Clinton in 2016 and current US President Joe Biden not really having this sort of narrative in favour of him against his counterpart.

But it seems Trump has had to go on the defensive this time around, responding to things Democrats claim are "weird".

David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University, said: "I don't know who came up with the message but I salute them. It frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses.

"So far, at least, Trump-Vance has been incapable of finding an effective response."

Additional reporting by AP.

