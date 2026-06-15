Trump administration mocked over target of latest tantrum - the weather

US president Donald Trump’s administration has been known to lash out at a whole host of different people for being critical of the government - from the “radical left” to “Dumbocrats” to the “fake news media” – and the latest thing to face the wrath of Team Trump has sparked ridicule, as it’s the weather.

Yes, really.

Ahead of the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday, The Weather Channel shared its weather forecast for the fights, as one would expect a weather channel to do.

“UFC Freedom 250 is facing a chaotic weather setup on the White House South Lawn, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the outdoor fights.

“On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage.

“While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event,” it said.

So not the best outlook, and the Rapid Response 47 X/Twitter account didn’t take the news all that well.

It fumed: “This event is about celebrating America’s unmatched greatness after 250 years — which apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this bulls*** clickbait headline.

“Rain or shine, we’re celebrating our great country no matter what. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

And the unusual subject of the rant has people laughing at the fact that the Trump administration was “arguing with the weather channel reporting the weather”:

Political commentator and content creator Dean Withers tweeted: “Dude… it’s the weather channel reporting on the weather. Calm down”:

Jamie Bonkiewicz, another political commentator, wrote: “The White House is crashing out because The Weather Channel reported the weather”:

“Crashing out because the Weather Channel is reporting on… weather is unhinged on another level,” wrote one account:

The God parody account even intervened and replied: “Your personal knowledge of the friendlessness of the anonymous Weather Channel employee who reported factual truth is truly remarkable”:

Pennsylvania representative Malcolm Kenyatta also commented on the White House’s crashing out:

As did California governor Gavin Newsom, who said: “Imagine being triggered by THE WEATHER. True snowflake behavior!”:

Perhaps it didn’t want The Weather Channel raining on its parade (sorry)….

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