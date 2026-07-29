When the death of South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham was announced earlier this month, US president Donald Trump was accused of making “everything about himself” when he paid tribute by sharing a picture online of Graham holding up a photo of Trump’s Wikipedia page.

Now, at his funeral in Washington on Tuesday, something which once again should be about Graham ended up being a fair bit more about Trump, as Fox News host Sean Hannity delivered a eulogy in which he referred to the US president’s renovations to the White House.

He said: “Lindsey, Mr President, I’ll argue in my mind, probably has a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago. It may even be a little bigger.

“He may have a little more gold in the Oval Office in his mansion in heaven, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he added one big beautiful ballroom and an arch somewhere on the property, because you would wanna obviously duplicate his dearest friend in life, you, Mr President.”

The remarks have raised eyebrows and sparked criticism online, with journalist Mehdi Hasan branding the comments “pathetic”:

Podcaster Spencer Hakimian tweeted: “What the f*** is wrong with these people”:

Content creator Matt Bernstein commented: “using your EULOGY to suck up to the president. there is nothing these men wouldn’t do for a crumb of perceived power”:

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, wrote: “Really shocking that Lindsey’s memorial service turned into a tribute to Donald Trump”:

MeidasTouch itself tweeted: “It is just all so strange”:

And reporter Billy Binion commented: “I genuinely am sorry for their loss. But using a funeral as an opportunity to worship the president is really debasing. Lindsey Graham’s funeral should be about Lindsey Graham. It should not be about Donald Trump”:

Hannity has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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