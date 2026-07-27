Trump continues attack on reporter Kaitlan Collins with 'unhinged' AI post

Donald Trump has been widely slammed after his continued vendetta against a female reporter continues with an AI-generated image intended to suggest she is transgender.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins has found herself the subject of US president Trump’s ire on multiple occasions, simply for doing her job and asking questions.

Last month, Trump verbally attacked her twice in 15 minutes . Firstly, he criticised her because, according to him, she “never smiles”. Second, he told her, “You should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative”.

Then, last week, at Friday’s (24 July) White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump used his speech to instruct Collins once again to “smile more” and suggested that he believed Collins was the face of the 2023 Bud Light campaign that was actually fronted by transgender actor and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Continuing the comparison, Trump posted an AI image on Truth Social where Collins’ face had replaced Mulvaney’s from the Bud Light campaign.

“Unhinged,” one account criticised.

Someone else wrote: “Kaitlin Collins is so good at her job she’s living rent free in Trump’s empty head.”

One person urged: “Get some new material brother.”

“How long does one’s brain have to marinate in MAGA slop for this to make sense?” someone asked.

Another pointed out: “Ladies and Gentlemen: your President……….”

On her Instagram stories, Mulvaney shared her support for Collins, reposting a quote Collins had posted from Eleanor Roosevelt that reads: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent”. Mulvaney added three heart emojis, according to People .

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