The Odyssey is out in cinemas now, but it is how cinema goers can view the film that has sparked online discussions.



When it came to filming the adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, director Christopher Nolan shot the entire thing on 1570 IMAX cameras, making it the first full-length movie to be filmed solely this way.

However, this means that only 41 cinemas around the world can play the original film, as most cinemas will crop the shots due to common screen and projector ratios.

In the US, there are 26 theaters that are screening the film in 70mm, and just three in the UK - and tickets have been quickly selling out - for example BFI IMAX in London is sold out until September.

Given the scarcity of IMAX screens around the world, it has caused complaints on social media, with some pointing out the notable difference between the 70mm IMAX screenings compared to the cropped standard screenings of the film.

One person wrote, "the difference is CRAZY."

"How it is on a local cinema. We need more IMAX 70MM Screens," a second person said.

A third person added, "The Odyssey is a movie where poor people literally see less."

"F*** it, filming in a format that only ~40 cinemas across the world can fully display is anti-art," a fourth person commented.





"This isn’t fair ... Only a few people will get to experience Nolan’s true vision," a fifth person noted.

"Y'all didn't understand accessibility when disabled people have been asking for it for decades, if not since the beginning of time... ... but oh no you can't see the top of Tom Holland's head in The Odyssey and all of a sudden you all f***ing understand what accessibility is," said TikToker Ed (@etchaskej) on the subject.

The Odyssey was released on July 17 and is still available to watch in cinemas.



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