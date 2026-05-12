New insulting name Trump has for the Democrats reaches new levels of immature

Donald Trump ’s new insulting nickname for Democrats is possibly his most immature yet – and comes not long after the White House urged a toning down of the “rhetoric” .

One of Trump’s modus operandi is to come up with disparaging nicknames for his political opponents, whether it be “Sleepy Joe”, “Crooked Hillary” or “Comrade Kamala”.

Now, Trump seems particularly pleased with himself after claiming to come up with a not particularly creative name to disparage the opposition party, calling them the “Dumbocrats”.

“A new name I came up with yesterday was a ‘Dumbocrat’ because I was talking about this guy … I think that could be a good one. You know, I’ve come up with some extraordinary names,” Trump said at a White House event for Police Week.

He also used the coined term at a Maternal Health Event, saying, “We have their name, the Dumbocrats, because they’re dumb. They’re dumb people.”

But, on the contrary, the name had people saying similar things about him.

“All of course to tone down the rhetoric,” someone pointed out.

Another argued: “Only someone like this 79-year-old child would be dumb & narcissistic enough to believe he ‘created’ something this old & childish.”

Someone else called him, “The dumbest President in American history”.

“Things a grade three bully says. Not a president of the United States,” another commented.

One person pointed out: “More from the tone down the rhetoric camp.”

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