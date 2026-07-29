Donald Trump has sparked criticism among critics online after boasting about the White House buying 250 new Cadillac Escalades for his presidential motorcade.

The president spoke in front of a crowd gathered at a General Motors testing facility in Milford, Detroit.

The discussion of the Escalades, which have a retail price starting at $90,000, didn’t go down too well with critics on social media, who criticised Trump’s approach to spending during a cost of living crisis.

“The one and only Escalade,” he said. “You know we ordered… 250 Escalades, right? We ordered 250 Escalades… We look sharp in those Escalades.”

Trump added: “Our guys are very spoiled. They’re very spoiled. They like the Escalade. So do I.”

The Angry Staffer account wrote: "Hey I know inflation is out of control and a lot of folks can’t afford basic necessities, but at least we’re tackling waste fraud and abuse by buying… *checks notes* 250 Escalades for the government."

"Where's DOGE?" another asked.

One more added: "250 Cadillac Escalades for Trump's motorcade?

"Two hundred and fifty Escalades. 250. Escalades. Why? And you'd think we weren't $40 trillion in debt.

"Shut up and pay your taxes, peasants."

Derek Cressman wrote: "Real Americans are struggling to buy gas and groceries while their “leader” just bought 250 Cadillacs on their dime."





Meanwhile, Trump keeps on claiming he’s going to attempt to run for a third term in 2028 – and people are starting to get very concerned.

The president posted a series of bizarre, and worrying, AI memes of himself wearing hats with a 2028 campaign slogan as part of a wild posting spree on Truth Social.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help

raise this article through the indy100 rankings.