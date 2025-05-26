Donald Trump’s most well-known blunder is, arguably, “covfefe”, but the US president suffered another unfortunate mishap on Sunday when he once again said Nissan was involved in US Steel, rather than Japanese company Nippon Steel.

The Republican announced the partnership on Friday, when he wrote on social media that it would “create at least 70,000 jobs, and add $14 billion dollars to the US economy”.

However, on Sunday, Trump accidentally said the car company was part of the partnership, when he told reporters: “Everybody seems to want it, and we’ll see. We’ll see what the final is, but they’re going to invest billions of dollars in steel, and it’s a good company – Nissan – a very good company.”

Awkward.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were on hand to point out Trump’s mistake:

Including the rather appropriately named parody account, Liam Nissan:

Meanwhile, another expressed sympathies for Nissan for suddenly “finding out they’re in the steel business”:

Trump, who earlier this month misspoke and called Barbie manufacturer Mattel a country, has already made this mistake around Nippon and Nissan, confusing the two companies three times in less than a minute during a press conference back in February.

“Nissan is going to do something very exciting about US Steel … We’re going to meet with Nissan next week - the head of Nissan, very good company – and we’re going to work out the details,” he said.

You could say this mistake is pretty car-tastrophic (sorry)…

