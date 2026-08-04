Trump claims any country with windmills ‘is a loser’

Donald Trump has continued his ongoing feud with… windmills.

The president has a long standing issue with wind turbines, which he refers to as windmills. Just last week, Trump spoke to the press about his phone call with the UK’s new prime minister Andy Burnham – including one detail about energy which he was pretty insistent about.

“He’s got windmills all over the place, and any time you see windmills, you see a failing country,” Trump claimed. “They’re made in China, not used by China, but they’re made in China.”

Now, the president has continued his attack against them by making the ridiculous claim that any country that uses wind turbines is a “loser”.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday (August 3), Trump said: “Any country with windmills is a loser... because you lose money on windmills.”

It would be far from the first time Trump has made his dislike of windmills, or wind turbines. In 2012, he lost a legal battle over 11 turbines that were to be constructed alongside his Aberdeenshire golf course.

According to data from Global Wind Power Tracker, wind turbines are used by 166 countries and areas. The US also accounts for 14 per cent of the world's wind energy capacity.

Meanwhile, Trump has, once again, given a warning about his intentions to seek a third term in office despite it being against the US constitution.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help

raise this article through the indy100 rankings.