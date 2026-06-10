Sydney Sweeney has revealed there was a pole dancing scene in Euphoria season 3 which got ultimately cut from the show - but hopes that the footage can be released.

Following the conclusion of the HBO drama series, the actress shared in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that she shot some "really fun scenes" where her character Cassie goes to the Silver Slipper strip club with Maddie [Alexa Demie] for a photoshoot.

"Cassie starts to see the girls on stage and she gets really excited. She’s like, “Wow, these girls are beautiful. I could do this.” She gets wasted and she goes up on the stage, she gets all dressed up and Cassie pole dances."

Sweeney added, "I did lessons for pole dancing, and it was so much fun. Imagine crazy Cassie on a pole, which was hilarious. But man, these girls are strong."

However, the 28-year-old recalled how she was "disappointed" when creator and show runner Sam Levinson informed her that the pole dancing scene didn't make the final cut.

"Sam called me a couple days before the episode that the scenes were supposed to be in. He was like, 'Hey, it didn’t make sense for the episode.' I was like, 'Totally get it.” I definitely was disappointed."

Nevertheless, she hinted that Cassie's pole dancing might still get to see the light of day.

Patrick Wymore/HBO

"But he [Levinson] was like, 'Maybe we should release it as like behind-the-scenes footage or deleted scenes.' I was like, please do, because I put a lot of hard work into that."

Elsewhere, Sweeney also addressed the rumoured cast drama and the over four-year delay between season two and three.

"Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it’s honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things. I was in first position to HBO," she explained, meaning she was contractually committed to filming Euphoria above any other commitments.

"So the moment they say, 'Hey, this is the first day of filming,' I’m legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn’t affect the show. And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up."

Euphoria season 1-3 are now available to watch on HBO Max.



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