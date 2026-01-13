Trump forgot this $2000 promise he made and everyone is saying the same thing

Donald Trump appeared to forget a major promise he made to Americans – but he isn’t the one people are calling out.

Trump is no stranger to making outlandish claims about the state of the economy . So much so that he suggested the US is making so much money from his sweeping tariffs that he would write Americans a cheque for $2,000 each – a promise he had made several times and at least once in writing in a Truth Social post .

According to the US president , the US has made more than $600 billion in federal tariff revenue. But, when asked by a reporter, Trump seemed to forget he promised to give out “tariff dividends” of $2,000.

White House correspondent for The New York Times, Katie Rogers, asked Trump: “You’ve promised $2,000 checks to Americans based off of your tariff revenues?”

In response, Trump asked: “I did do that? When did I do that?”

Then, after being asked when Americans can expect to receive the money, Trump, despite forgetting he even made the promise, then gave a timeline: “Well I am going to – the tariff money is so substantial that’s coming in that I’ll be able to do $2,000, sometime, I would say, before the end of the year.”

While the forgotten promise left many unsurprised, plenty of people called out those who still believe him.

“Imagine how stupid you’d have to be to keep falling for this over and over again,” someone wrote.

Another claimed: “You were never getting $2000 tariff rebate checks, the same way you were never getting $5000 DOGE refund checks.

“But Trump doubled his family’s net worth. Congratulations, you got conned.”

Someone else posted a meme aimed at MAGAs who blindly believe Trump’s word.

“And here we go again - he makes a big promise, his idiot followers believe him, then he denies or conveniently ‘forgets’ he made that promise,” another commented.

One person claimed: “lol some MAGA lady came into my mentions just *today* bragging about how she was going to get a ‘rebate check’. There really are dumb dumbs who believe this s**t.”

House Representative Darren Soto wrote: “Trump lies about giving out $2,000 tariff refund checks to the American people.

“Then forgets his lie. Classic Trumpism.”





Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.