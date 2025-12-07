If the game hadn't already gone, surely it has now...

During the longest, most arduous and downright ridiculous cup draw in history, US President Donald Trump was embarrassingly given a FIFA 'Peace Prize' award after not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Because that has everything to do with the World Cup 2026 group stage... (For context, this all happened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the John F Kennedy Centre on Friday (5 December). Next year's World Cup is being hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the award as Trump came onto the stage to receive the trophy that some online have said looks like the World Cup trophy being dragged into hell.

Trump was also presented with a medal which he awkwardly had to put on himself.

Among many contentious points from the draw, this is the one that has rightfully drew the biggest amount of criticism online with a lot of people making the same jibe about officials pandering to the US President's ego.

The Republicans Against Trump X / Twitter account said: "In one of the most pathetic and humiliating moments in history, Trump just received the new inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. They literally invented a 'peace prize' to keep him happy after he didn't. receive the actual Nobel Peace Prize. Beyond parody."

Joe Walsh, former Republican Congressman who defected to the Democrats, said: "Never, ever, ever, ever in the entire history of humanity has one human being's ego needed to be stroked so much. It's so f****** pathetic. And shame, shame, shame on all the ego strokers."

One questioned: "Wtf is a FIFA peace prize? That's like being an NFL laureate in physics."

Democrat Henry Sisson said: "This is so god damn embarrassing for everyone involved."

YouTuber Keith Edwards posted an image of the moment Trump put his medal on and said: "The concept of putting a medal on yourself."

Political commentator Adam Schwarz referenced this too and said: "During the incredibly awkward FIFA Peace Prize ceremony, Trump had to put on his own medal. Humiliating. Trump will have HATED this."

Speaking on CNN, Adam Mockler, commentator for the MeidasTouch Network, said: "It's not a good look for the US, t's honestly humiliating that other countries are treating our President like a child, like a baby. It's like if I created the Mockler Peace Prize and I gave it to Adam Mockler right away. I'm like, I'm just going to keep this medal on all night. Our President is an actual child and other countries are treating him like a child while giving him gifts to placate him for policy. This should scare everybody who cares about the constitution and FIFA is just one piece of the pie."

Another said: "I know it has been made fun of constantly (and, please, keep doing so)... But it cannot be overstated how INSANE it is that FIFA have anointed themselves as the arbiters of PEACE to give out this made up peace award to Trump."

One joked: "Fantastic news for Wolves, they're no longer the most embarrassing farce that football fans have witnessed this season."

"Gonna be so funny when FIFA has to find someone else to give their made up Peace Prize to next year," another pointed out.

This is going to be one wild World Cup next summer...



