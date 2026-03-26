Donald Trump has been given another fake award and people have had enough

US president Donald Trump has been given yet another fake award and people are growing tired of the grovelling.

After failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize that Trump covets so much, the world football governing body FIFA handily managed to soothe the president’s bruised ego by awarding him with the world’s first FIFA Peace Prize , thus apparently beginning a sycophantic new trend of fake awards to keep him happy.

The latest one has been delivered by his very own party – hardly surprising after members of his cabinet Stephen Miller and Kash Patel were challenged to see who could praise Trump the best – in the form of a gold eagle-shaped statue.

Presenting the award at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising dinner, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, said: “Tonight we have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honor him with a new award that we will present annually from this point forward.

“But, he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first ever ‘America First’ award. We can think of no better title for what that is. That’s this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the new golden era in America.”

“Everyone is just creating new shiny awards to [give] him now like he's a damn child,” someone pointed out.

Another said it was “FIFA Peace Prize-caliber”.





Someone else argued: “Mike Johnson created a new award for Trump and gave him a trophy. The Republican Party is an endless clown show.”

“Make-a-wish president,” said another.

Another pondered: “I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment.”

Someone else argued: “They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.