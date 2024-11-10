Donald Trump won’t become US president until January but his son – Donald Trump Jr – seems to be already giving a strong indication of what to expect from his father’s return to the White House by sharing a video mocking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and vowing to encourage the president-elect to pardon all those convicted and charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection.

In a post to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Trump Jr. reshared a video from former Alaska governor Sarah Palin which zooms in on a pensive Zelensky before showing dollars falling on top of him.

“POV: You’re 38 days from losing your allowance,” the caption reads.

The news comes just days after Zelensky hailed an “excellent call” with Trump which he said saw the pair of them agree to “maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation”.

“Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace,” he added.

Earlier that Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian leader uploaded a video in which he said it was “extremely important” to hear Trump talk of “peace through strength” when he served as the 45th president.

He continued: “If this becomes the policy principle of the 47th president of the United States, America and the whole world will undoubtedly benefit from it.

“It is not without reason that Ronald Reagan is mentioned so often these days. People want confidence, they want freedom, a normal life.

“And for us, this means a life free from Russian aggression and with a strong America, with a strong Ukraine, with strong allies.”

Meanwhile, Axios reports Elon Musk listened in to the Wednesday phone call, that Trump expressed support for Ukraine but “didn’t go into details” and that the president-elect “wants to give diplomacy a chance”.

The outlet also claims Trump told Zelensky: “I promise you will be happy with me.”

Twitter/X isn’t happy with Trump Jr though and his indication that Ukraine will see a reduction in financial support as it continues to push back against Russian forces.

It isn’t the only hint dropped by Trump Jr about the direction a second Trump term will take, as he responded to one Twitter/X user suggesting he show his father a tweet about pardoning January 6 rioters “on day one” with three ‘100 per cent’ emojis.

Oh god…

