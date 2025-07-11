'Mystery' of 'missing' Justin Bieber song finally solved on new album 'SWAG'

Justin Bieber returned to music last night (10 July) with his brand new surprise album 'SWAG', and not only is it a welcome comeback after four years, but the new set of tracks may have just solved a mystery.

The 21-track album, which blends pop with R&B, features the likes of Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, the comedian Druski, Gunna, Cash Cobain, and 2 Chainz on its tracks.

However, as fans have been enjoying the new release, they've noticed one of the songs sounds awfully familiar already.

In fact, Devotion, which is the 12th song on the album, was heard by fans all the way back in May 2024, but at the time, didn't have a name.

The folk-led hit was used in the video of Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announcing they were expecting their first child, Jack Blues, and renewing their wedding vows to mark the occasion.

'I'm startin’ to be open to / The idea that you know me too / I like when you hold me to ya", the lyrics read.

Upon hearing the official studio recording for the first time, fans were thrilled that the full circle moment had finally happened for the chilled anthem.





"I'M SOBBING IT'S LITERALLY THE SONG BRO", one fan wrote.

"That's why it sounds so familiar", another added.

"Waited soooo long for this", someone else chimed in.

If you need us, we'll be streaming this for the foreseeable future.

