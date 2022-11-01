Matt Hancock has had the Tory whip taken off him for the simple misdemeanor of... signing up to go on reality TV show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! while a backbench MP.

The former health secretary has been criticised for his decision to forgo his constituency for the jungle, in what looks like his latest attempt to stay relevant.

Local Tory Chair Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that," for instance.

But his spokesperson insisted he was there to raise awareness about dyslexia, not boost his profile.

Whatever you think of his jolly, Hancock is not the only politician who has been on reality TV. Indeed, he's not even the first to go on I'm a Celebrity

Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at the others:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

1. Nadine Dorries

Dorrise did her time in the jungle in 2012 and also had her whip removed from her for doing so. She got it back, though, in 2013, and even made it to the dizzying heights of culture secretary in Boris Johnson's government.

2. Ed Balls

Former Labour chancellor Balls came sixth on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 so it would be unfair to say he ballsed it up. Then, he appeared on BBC’s Celebrity Best Home Cook in 2021.

3. Edwina Currie

Currie, the Conservative MP for South Derbyshire from 1983 until 1997, entered the jungle during the 14th season of I’m A Celebrity. She was also on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 so she knows her way around a television studio.

4. Stanley Johnson

Former Conservative MEP Stanley Johnson and father to a little-known man named Boris also did a stint in the jungle.

5. Lembit Opik

It is getting to the point where we are starting to think: is there any politician who has not flirted with I'm a Celeb? Opik, a former Lib Dem MP did in 2010. He has also appeared in celebrity versions of The Apprentice and Come Dine With Me.

6. Robert Kilroy-Silk

Labour MP and MEP Kilroy-Silk appeared on... you guessed it I'm a Celeb in 2008.

7. Kezia Dugdale

Scottish Labour MP Dugdale went on I’m A Celebrity in 2017. It was reported she received disciplinary action from the Labour Party due to her involvement, though it did not result in a suspension.

8. George Galloway

Galloway appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 when he was still an MP. He really represented his constituents well when he did an impression of a cat and then came seventh.

9. Penny Mordaunt

Tory MP Mordaunt, who recently flopped when trying to become leader of the party and PM, flopped into pool waters in 2014 when she appeared on Splash! in which Tom Daley tried to teach famous faces to dive.













10. Ann Widdecombe

In 2010, Widdecombe also took to the stage on Strictly Come Dancing. She has also been on Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Big Brother.

11. Jacqui Smith

Ex-home secretary, Smith was on Strictly in 2020.

12. Alan Johnson

Her successor was on the Masked Singer in the same year.

Pharaoh Is ALAN JOHNSON! | Season 1 Ep.2 Reveal | The Masked Singer UK www.youtube.com





What does this all say about the state of society? Are we in a healthy democracy if politicians are seen as celebrities and there's a revolving door out of Westminster and into the Australian outback? Will Hancock eat testicles to win food for his campmates or will he, a Tory, believe it is their personal responsibility to sort themselves out?

We don't know. But we can't wait to see him give real celebrities the absolute ick.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.