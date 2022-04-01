As Russia's war against Ukraine persists, people, organisations, and even some Russian troops have used social media to express their disdain and resistance against the violence.

Now, some people have decided to express their solidarity for Ukraine in the most creative and co-operative way so far, by drawing "F*** Putin" and the Ukrainian flag on a Reddit forum called Place.

The subreddit was created in 2017 as an April Fool's Day experiment. It consisted of over 1 million people placing tiles on a blank communal digital canvas - which became a collaborative digital art piece that grew in popularity.

It was also a means to explore a sliver of humanity – to see what happens when an individual does something that affects a collective.



Essentially, it explored what happens if you only let an individual place one tile at a time, so they must work with others to build a massive "cooperative canvas".

Within the collective photo, the Ukrainian flag can be seen in the right-center of the picture, while at the bottom left-hand corner of the picture, the phrase "F*** Putin" written a few times can be seen. The French flag, German flag, and other incredible, cartoonish images can also be spotted.

Check it out:

Thousands team up to draw 'F*** Putin' and Ukraine flag on Reddit's Place Reddit





Ukraine's Media for Human Rights reported that at least 500 Ukrainians were taken hostage from parts of the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv and live in basements and on the premises of factories in Russian-occupied settlements.

They also claim that they were being forced to dig trenches for Russian Troops while others were blindfolded and held without any food to eat.

On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia would continue to use more "sick creativity" in the "temporarily occupied" parts of Ukraine.



"In Donbas, in Mariupol, and in Kharkiv's direction, Russian forces are amassing resources for powerful strikes. We will do everything possible to stop the occupiers and clear our territory from their evil and senseless crimes," he said.

