Zelensky has cheeky two word response to Biden calling him 'Putin'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's reaction to his US counterpart Joe Biden accidentally calling him 'Putin' at an international rally in front of a number of world leaders has gone viral.

Biden was speaking at a NATO summit in Washington DC where he spoke at length about the importance of protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression.

It came just days after Russian missile attacks killed dozens of civilians in Ukraine.

But when Biden turned to introduce Zelensky, he called him by the worst name he could have.

He said: "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Zelensky himself and the crowd were stunned as some in the audience clapped slowly and Zelensky had a look of surprise. Biden realised the gaffe he had made quickly.

"President Putin?! We've got to beat President Putin, it's President Zelensky" Biden added. "I'm so focused on beating Putin, we've got to worry about it. Anyway, Mr President."

Zelensky cheekily said: "I'm better."

"You are a hell of a lot better," agreed Biden.

A separate clip shows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer trying to hide his shock at what had just happened.

It's reported that during a second press conference later the same day, Biden was asked whether Kamala Harris was qualified to take over his job if necessary.

And his reply was equally as cringeworthy.

He said: "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President, that I think she was not qualified to be President."

It's understood that it was a "make or break" day for Biden's campaign, so it will be interesting to see what happens next as calls for him to step down as the Democratic candidate for the US Presidential elections in November grow louder.

Biden has reportedly said he has vowed to "complete the job".

