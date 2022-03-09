The NFT boom might have left some people a little cold in the past, but Wladimir Kiltschko might have just found the best possible use for them.

The former world heavyweight champion and his brother Vitali, who is the mayor of Kyiv, are both currently fighting for their country against Russian troops, and have said they’re “ready to die” for the cause.

Now, they’re raising money for the defences by selling NFTs.

Wladimir has teamed up with artist WhIsB during the crisis for a new collection titled Vandalz for Ukraine: WhIsBe x Wladimir Klitschko, with money raised going to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF.

The new collection is being hosted on NFT marketplace OpenSea and is priced at $100, $1,000 and $10,000.

Money raised will go directly to the cause of Ukraine defences against the Russian forces, with the sale beginning today (March 9) and taking place over the next three weeks.

"It is a magnificent initiative: a support through art, a superb 'support' at the service of people who suffer,” he said in a statement.

If there are any people out there who are curious about NFTs, but don’t like the idea of buying pictures of apes, then this could be the one for them.

Meanwhile, two members of the Ukrainian military have married in their fatigues as their country faces continued bombardment by Russia – and Wladimir was one of the people present at the ceremony.

Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, both members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, were married at a checkpoint in Kyiv on Sunday.

It comes after former heavyweight boxer Wladimir insisted that sport can play a “crucial” role in the war by outlawing Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“People say this is the biggest fight of my life, and I agree,” Klitschko told the Mirror. “It’s so sad to realise how terrifying the war is.

“We believe sanctions on different levels, including sport, are crucially important.

“If you take away sporting competition the athletes will ask their leader, ‘Why will nobody compete against us?’ I repeat, this is not against the athletes, it’s in the name of peace in Ukraine.”





