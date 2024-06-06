Shazam actor calls Robert F Kennedy Jr "the best we’ve had in a long time"

Zachary Levi, best known for starring in the Shazam films, has endorsed Robert F Kennedy Jr, calling him the "the best we’ve had in a long time".

The controversial environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist is an independent US presidential candidate in this year’s upcoming election.

Levi, who has also starred in the series Chuck and the Thor films, spoke about Kennedy on social media, recommending people watch a 30-minute long video about Kennedy Jr.

“Hey y’all. I know a lot of you already have strong opinions about all the presidential candidates, but if you haven’t already seen this video about RFKJ, I’d highly recommend giving it a look,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

“No candidate is perfect, but this man is the best we’ve had in a long time.”

The political dynasty heir, who is nephew of president JFK, has notoriously touted conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine. RFK Jr. is a known anti-vaxxer, founding the Children's Health Defense, America's largest anti-vaccine organisation.

He has also claimed that Covid-19 was a "bioweapons problem" on Twitter Spaces, repeating the idea that the virus originated from a lab accident.

Levi also sparked concern in 2023, over his response to a tweet from self-proclaimed “conspiracy theorist” Lyndon Wood about vaccine manufacturer Pfizer.

At the time, Wood wrote: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

To which Levi replied a day later and said: “Hardcore agree.”

