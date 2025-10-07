This ancient desert rock contained crucial message for humans 12,000 years ago

Thousands of years before maps or smartphones, people living in the deserts of northern Arabia found other ways to share vital information.

Archaeologists have discovered rock carvings dating back around 12,000 years, showing detailed images of camels, cattle and other animals. The artwork was found near what would once have been seasonal lakes and watering holes.

Researchers now believe these carvings weren’t just decorative. They likely carried an important message, pointing travellers towards precious sources of water in an otherwise dry landscape. Their size and detail suggest they were meant to be seen and understood by others.

One of the panels displayed two camels. One appeared to be in motion about to stand up, while the other looked like it was striding across the rock surface.

In one of the sealed layers, the team even discovered an engraving tool once used for rock art.

Maria Guagnin and her team pointed out that this wasn’t the only discovery of its kind. A few years ago, while working near the southern edge of Saudi Arabia’s Nefud Desert, they uncovered an incredible 170 similar carvings.

Maria Guagnin, Ceri Shipton, Faisal Al-Jibreen, et al

The study, published in Nature Communications, explained that northern Arabia looked very different 12,000 years ago. The area was greener, with lakes and grasslands, and supported herds of animals that people relied on.

"Our results show 12,000 years ago, humans were able to use these seasonal lakes to survive in the desert," Maria shared with Science Alert. "They marked these water sources, and the paths leading to them, with monumental rock art."

"We don't know why they did this. But even for us today, the camel is a striking symbol for survival in the desert."

