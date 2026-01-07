Battlefield 6 announcement 'imminent' after key detail spotted online

Speculation about an imminent Battlefield 6 announcement is swirling after keen-eyed gamers have spotted a key update hinting at a potential Season 2 trailer.

Battlefield Studios shared a roadmap of Season 1 content which went up to the Winter Offensive update, the final phase of new content for the current season, which released on 9 December 2025.

There has been speculation that Season 2 could be on the way soon and this has heightened after it was spotted a "hidden" video has been included in the official Battlefield YouTube account's Battlefield 6 playlist.

Redditor No_Band_5399 posted in the Battlefield Subreddit a screenshot of this with the caption: "New video was added to the BF6 playlist today and was set to hidden."

And there have been a number of comments speculating about what this could be and what players want to see from the expected imminent Season 2.

One said: "A lot depends on the next season, although I wouldn't expect much because it was already made before the players' opinions. I would only expect something in Season 3 but I don't know if it won't be too late."

A second commented: "Can't wait for the next batch of dripfeeding. Maybe jets will get one singular new ammo type???? Wowza."

A third posted: "What are the odds on each Battlefield 6 season receiving more than two maps? DICE got roasted by its community for only releasing a single map throughout almost all of Battlefield 2042's seasons. Two is better than one but considering we used to get four maps per content drop, two is still a little disappointing. Also, what about all the other features that DICE especially announced they hadn't forgotten about? Platoons being one of the major ones that was mentioned. Stuff like this needs to be in the game sooner than later."

"Honestly I'm pretty happy with the game right now and I don't think Season 2 is going to be a disaster for me personally but I do think they need to tone down the challenges and BP farm," a fourth countered.

And a fifth added: "Probably a Season 2 trailer."

