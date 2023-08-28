Expert uses science to explain what causes so many Bermuda Triangle disappearances

One expert believes he’s “solved” the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

Channel 5’s documentary, Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, featured an interview with mineral prospector Nick Hutchings. Hutchings said that geology could explain the disappearances of planes and boats.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Bermuda Triangle is in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean and “has captured the human imagination with unexplained disappearances of ships, planes, and people.”

The region has also been referred to as ‘The Devil’s Triangle’, with reports of disappearances in the area date as far back as the middle of the 19th century. Reports of distress signals or wreckages resulted in crews and passengers never being heard from again.

Many have come up with conspiracy theories in an attempt to explain the bizarre occurrences that happen in and around the Bermuda Triangle. Some believe the lost city of Atlantis is responsible, others think it has something to do with rogue waves, and few go as far to suggest it is a portal to another space and time.

But Hutchings has a different theory. This one involves rocks.

“Bermuda’s basically a sea mountain - it’s an underwater volcano. 30 million years ago, it was sticking up above sea level,” Hutchings explained. “It has now eroded away and we’re left with the top of a volcano. We have a few core samples, which have magnetite in them. It’s the most magnetic naturally occurring material on Earth.”

Using only a small piece of rock and a compass, Hutchings conducted an experiment during the documentary to demonstrate what this meant for ships sailing through the area.

When the compass was passed over the rock its needle went berserk, ultimately resulting in the navigational device being completely useless.

“You can just imagine the ancient mariners sailing past Bermuda,” he explained. “It would be very disconcerting.”

In other words - people travelling through simply got lost.

Whilst the Bermuda Triangle may seem to be this mysterious location, scientist at Sydney University, Karl Kruszelnicki, claims the percentage of missing planes and boats is similar to any other high-traffic part of the ocean.

