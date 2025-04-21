Hubble telescope captures hidden structure dubbed 'pillar of creation'

NASA has released new images showing the fascinating structure dubbed a 'pillar of creation'.

The image captures an enormous cosmic tower which measures nearly 10 light-years tall in the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16), and it’s one of the most stunning structures you'll see in the universe.

The structure itself is formed by radiation and winds produced by young stars, and the scale of it is truly mind-boggling.

The picture, released by NASA and processed from existing Hubble data, captures just one section of the Eagle Nebula around 7,000 light-years away.

It’s found in the constellation Serpens, and the structures are created when cold gas and dust interact with intense radiation from the stars, which create these expansive columns.

ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll

The images capture the ongoing processes involved in the lifespan of the columns, with the radiation causing the gas inside them to collapse, and thus begin the new cycle of stars being born.

Meanwhile, it comes after NASA ’s powerful James Webb Space Telescope captured “bright auroral activity” on Neptune earlier this year – and the images are captivating .

This marks the first time the long-sought auroras have been spotted on Neptune. Auroras happen when energetic particles that usually originate from the Sun become trapped in the magnetic field of a planet before striking the upper atmosphere.

The signature glow happens as a result of the energy released during these collisions with the upper atmosphere.

