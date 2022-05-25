There’s nothing worse than being out and about and finding you have a terrible phone signal, but one iPhone expert has revealed a hack that helps users boost theirs.

TikToker Scott Polderman is known on the social media site for sharing helpful and simple tips and tricks to help iPhone users get the most out of their devices.

In his most recent video, Polderman shared a hack that can help people get a better signal, especially when they’re out travelling.

And the hack couldn’t be more simple – all you have to do is toggle airplane mode on and then back off.

Inside your iPhone, a modem connects to nearby phone towers in order to give it a signal.

Intermittent checks are automatically done by your phone to see if there is a better tower to connect to. It uses a lot of battery power so it only does it every now and then.

But, toggling airplane mode on and off forces your phone to search for a new tower and a better signal.

@scottpolderman iPhone Trick #139 #iphonetricks #fypシ #scottpolderman #iphonetips #iphonehack #foryou

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In the video, Polderman said: “Swipe from the top right to the bottom left to bring up your control centre.

“If you don’t have a good signal, click on airplane mode and it’ll force your phone to find a new tower and reset.”

In the comments, Polderman clarified: “You may not see a change if you’re sitting at home. Works when you’re travelling from tower to tower.”

One user wrote: “Great tip. Thanks!”

Another said: “Been doing this for years and never knew why or how I even knew to do this … now I know.”

Someone else commented: “Cool. Heading out on a road trip Saturday. Very helpful.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.