Calming images of nature could hold answers to freeing us from physical pain

Scrolling through pictures of serene forests and breathtaking waterfalls has a much bigger wellbeing impact than you may think.

These images make you feel calm amongst chaos, perhaps they boost your mood as you commute in the morning, and they might also inspire you to come up with new ideas.

Experts have touted the benefits of humans being at one with nature for years. The Mental Health Foundation says: "Research shows that people who are more connected with nature are usually happier in life and more likely to report feeling their lives are worthwhile. Nature can generate many positive emotions, such as calmness, joy, and creativity and can facilitate concentration."

Although it's often recommended to step outside and into natural environments for the best mindfulness benefits, simply looking at pictures can have a positive impact.

A groundbreaking study published more than 40 years ago showed that patients in hospital needed fewer painkillers and recovered faster when they looked out of a window overlooking green space instead of a brick wall.

However the underlying reasons for this have been unclear, until now. Maximilian Steininger, a neuroscientist at the University of Vienna and lead author of a study published in Nature Communications investigated this.

Does this image make you feel more relaxed? Photo by Damiano Baschiera on Unsplash

Researchers recorded the brain activity of 49 volunteers using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fRMI). The volunteers observed different images while receiving a series of electric shocks on the back of their left hand, with some being more painful than others.

The first scene showed a lake surrounded by trees blowing in the wind, while the sounds rustling leaves and singing birds were played.

The second scene showed buildings, benches, and alleyways, all while city noises were played.

And the third scene was of an office, with boring furniture to boot.

The participants reported feeling less pain when looking at natural landscapes, and the fMRI scans showed a clear difference in their brains. Scenes that depicted nature provoked less activity in a part of a brain involved in perceiving pain called nociception. On the other hand, other brain areas linked to regulating pain were not greatly impacted.

The researchers suggested that the results may stem from natural environments drawing people's attention, thus distancing them from the sensation of pain. This concept is referred to in psychology as the "attention restoration theory."

"The fact that this pain-relieving effect can be achieved through a virtual nature exposure which is easy to administer has important practical implications," study co-author Alex Smalley, from Exeter University, said, via Science Alert .

Taking time to look at images of natural landscapes - perhaps when visiting a forest, a beach or a garden aren’t available - could still nourish the mind and make you feel better, reminding us all of the incredible connection we share with the natural world around us.

You should also read:

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

