Instagram permanently banned Pornhub's official account after claims of "repeatedly violating our policies." But now, the adult site has hit back and said the app should "end all discrimination toward those involved in the adult industry".

Earlier this week, Instagram banished the porn site's official account, confusing its 13 million followers.

"We've permanently disabled this Instagram account for repeatedly violating our policies," a Meta spokesperson told Vice on September 27.

Pornhub's open letter to Instagram and Meta accuses them of "opaque, discriminatory, and hypocritical enforcement of its own Terms and Policies."

It also called for an explanation after years of temporary suspensions but always bounced back.

"We demand that Instagram immediately end all discrimination toward those involved in the adult industry," wrote Pornhub.

"This means providing full transparency and clear explanations for any suspended or banned accounts, ending shadow banning practices, and immediately reinstating all accounts, including Pornhub, that have not violated any of Instagram's Terms and Policies."



The letter, endorsed by the Free Speech Coalition, the Adult Performance Artists Guild and a list of more than 60 adult performers, continued: "Sex workers and performers have been unfairly targeted in the form of bans, shadow bans, suspensions, loss of Live privileges and content removal, despite taking extra care not to violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines."

The account had more than 6,200 posts over the ten years it was on Instagram.

Pornhub's letter garnered support from Twitter users, with one saying: "Thank you for speaking up. The discrimination is getting ridiculous."

An OnlyFans creator added: "All we want is to be treated the same. The same rules for EVERYONE."

Meanwhile, another person claimed: "If anything, your Instagram promoted sexual + mental well-being, advice and created a positive space for sex workers. I was extremely grateful for a repost from you on my old Insta account which also got deleted (surprise, surprise). I hope you get it back."

