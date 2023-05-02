Redfall reviews are in - and the Xbox exclusive is getting savaged

Xbox fans (myself amongst them) have been waiting a while for a big exclusive drop - and Redfall - a big-budget title by famed Prey and Dishonored developer Arkane - has arrived.
And to a very poor reception indeed.
Redfall is set on an isolated island - also called Redfall - located off the coast of America's spookiest state - Massachusetts - where players must team up to battle against a legion of vampires that have taken over the island. The game stretches the sandbox template defined in prior Arkane games to include the popular 'looter shooter' subgenre, and it may have reached a little too far, according to critics.
Available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, it was expected to be another home run release from Arkane. Especially so after their critically acclaimed Dishonored series, Prey & Deathloop dropped to great reviews.
Redfall hasn't quite enjoyed that honour, and while reviews are still creeping in for the game, it's not looking good.
Based on a Metacritic average of 28 critic reviews, Redfall currently sits at a rating of 64/100. To put that into perspective, the critically-panned Blood Bowl III achieved 51/100, while Arkane's other releases sit past the 80/100 mark. While you may think 64/100 isn't too bad - consider their last release; Deathloop.
It gained 89/100. On OpenCritic, only 27 percent of critics have recommended the game.
Here's the roundup of reviews:
Gamespot - 4/10
'Redfall is Arkane making compromises to its own design philosophies to serve a genre it may have been better off avoiding'.
GameRant - 3.5/5
'Redfall is ultimately a fun experience thanks to the world, the enemies, and the gunplay itself, but as a whole, it's an incredibly shallow one too.'
Metro - 3/5
'Unfortunately, the whole thing can feel like less than the sum of its parts.'
Engadget
'This isn't early access, but it sure feels like it.'
NME - 2/5
'The finished product feels compromised, not quite delivering on either the co-op shooter they’re trying to make or the solo Arkane adventure that fans of the studio might be hoping to dig into.'
IGN
[IGN's review is still in progress as of writing]
'I must admit I’m thoroughly underwhelmed by Redfall’s vanilla missions and lifeless world, and very disappointed at its lengthy list of display issues and bugs.'
PureXbox - 6/10
'The mixing of FPS action and story beats with open world exploration and a relatively relaxed pace leads to a balancing act that may leave hardcore shooter aficionados and Arkane super fans alike wanting more.'
Eurogamer
'Redfall is characterful and fun and currently a little bit janky.'
As for the public reaction, we'll leave it to you to sift through:
\u201cPlayed a few hours of Redfall, and it's just been quite a sad time, to be honest.\n\nThere's occasional flickers of that Arkane magic, but the game is so severely underbaked right now.\n\nFeel sorry for the devs, really. Can't imagine they ever wanted anyone to play it like this.\u201d— Simon Cardy (@Simon Cardy) 1682985892
\u201cWhether anyone likes it or not, #Xbox\u202f\u202f\u202f takes more risks than #playstation. \n\n#halo has been typically a linear game, and it took a risk to make it an open world game. \n\nBring new IPs like #Redfall, #starfield, and others. \n\nThat is why I like #xbox\u202f\u202f\u202f because I get new\u2026\u201d— Revenator (@Revenator) 1682857332
\u201cRedfall getting eviscerated on the timeline. Xbox can't catch a break this generation.\u201d— Tony Polanco (@Tony Polanco) 1682990480
\u201cI did not enjoy my time with Redfall. It lacks everything I love about Arkane\u2019s games and replaces it with a shallow open work, pointless loot system, boring quests and story, and unfun combat. Fails to work on pretty much every level.\n\nI can\u2019t recommend this to anyone.\u201d— Jean-Luc Seipke (@Jean-Luc Seipke) 1682985857
\u201cI\u2019m rootin for Redfall.\n\nIt sucks seeing folks share outta context pics & vids to fuel console war BS.\n\nEven if the game is poorly received we gotta stop hanging on to aggregate scores as a sign of a \u2018good game\u2019.\n\nPeople spent years on these projects for YOUR entertainment.\u201d— Joseph Moran (@Joseph Moran) 1682979803
\u201cRedfall is on another level \ud83d\ude02\u201d— derrick trotter (@derrick trotter) 1682949965
\u201cAs a big Arkane-liker, playing Redfall was heartbreaking. The pieces of something interesting are there, but so are signs that an ambitious idea was stripped down to something functional, and it often doesn't manage that.\u201d— Tamoor Hussain (@Tamoor Hussain) 1682987468
Our take
Redfall has a huge boon - in that the majority of players who play it will surely play it on Xbox's Game Pass subscription - of which it is a part of. Having the opportunity to play it as part of that package is huge - it's a big new game, and costs nothing additional for subscribers. Shelling out over $60 or £50 for the game is another story, so for mainstream consumers there will be split opinion.
Redfall does seem fun, and I'll certainly be playing it - and probably having a blast - but Arkane would've hoped for so much more than just offering a bit of fun. Their games can be gamechangers. This is not, and while it's not a stake to the heart of the developer, it's still going to sting.
With time Redfall might change, but day 1 seems to be a disappointment.
