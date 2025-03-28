Royal tomb of mysterious pharaoh is discovered in Egypt after 3,600 years

The royal tomb of an unidentified ancient Egyptian pharaoh from 3,600 years ago was unearthed by archaeologists.

It was located seven meters (23 feet) underground at the ancient necropolis of Anubis Mountain at Abydos, one of the oldest cities of ancient Egypt and six miles from the Nile River, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

In this discovery, the University of Pennsylvania Museum and Egyptian archaeologists found a 5-meter-high (16.5 feet) limestone burial chamber with mud-brick vaults, while on both sides of the entrance, they also discovered faded inscriptions.

Ministry of Tourisim and Antiquities

One set of golden bands of hieroglyphs that likely bore the king’s name (whose identity remains a mystery) and another of goddesses Isis and Nephthys.

Although the identity of the pharaoh has yet to be solved, it is believed he ruled from the Second Intermediate Period (1640 BC to 1540 BC), at a time when the area faced political instability in a fragmented ancient Egypt.

This included the Abydos Dynasty - otherwise known as the "lost dynasty" - where a series of kings ruled Upper Egypt between 1700 B.C. and 1600 B.C, and experts reckon the tomb could be the largest and earliest of this dynasty.

But Mohamed Abdel Badie, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector, did note that this tomb is a lot larger compared to other tombs believed to be from the Abydos Dynasty.





Ministry of Tourisim and Antiquities

Back in 2014, the tomb of another Abydos Dynasty ruler named Seneb-Kay was found, and scholars reckon this new tomb is likely a predecessor of Seneb-Kay.

They also learned that the tomb of the mysterious pharaoh was built inside another tomb, a much bigger one of a previous and powerful pharaoh named Neferhotep I.

This new find comes after the recent discovery of the royal burial site of a different Egyptian pharaoh, Thutmose II.

