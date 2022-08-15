A new game on Steam has driven the internet into a frenzy with its unique mechanics and apt title.

Squirrel With a Gun is a new title being developed in Unreal Engine 5 by Daniel DeEntremont and as the title would suggest, it’s a rodent-based third-person shooter that sees players control a squirrel on a crime spree.

Footage of the game’s development was posted back as early as May this year, with a quick tech demo showcasing the Unreal Engine 5’s fur lighting physics and gun physics, that can be used to send the squirrel into the air.

While the game is still being made, its creator is working on new features for it, such as hand-to-paw combat and disarmament.

Commit a tiny robbery.

Pretend to be a cat like in Stray.

And defend yourself from random encounters with secret agents.

Squirrel With A Gun is available to wishlist on Steam right now, although no release date has been given for the upcoming title.

But even at an early development stage, Squirrel With A Gun is already amassing a number of fans.









