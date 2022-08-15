A new game on Steam has driven the internet into a frenzy with its unique mechanics and apt title.
Squirrel With a Gun is a new title being developed in Unreal Engine 5 by Daniel DeEntremont and as the title would suggest, it’s a rodent-based third-person shooter that sees players control a squirrel on a crime spree.
Footage of the game’s development was posted back as early as May this year, with a quick tech demo showcasing the Unreal Engine 5’s fur lighting physics and gun physics, that can be used to send the squirrel into the air.
\u201cTrying grooms in #UnrealEngine5! \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc3f\ufe0f Squirrel is still a Blender rig, but Houdini handles the fur. This was extremely challenging, but very fun to explore!\n#indiedev #gamedev #UnrealEngine #blender3d #Houdini #screenshotsaturday\u201d— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont)) 1652573933
While the game is still being made, its creator is working on new features for it, such as hand-to-paw combat and disarmament.
\u201cSo how DOES a squirrel obtain a gun? Here is one way. \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc3f\n#indiedev #gamedev #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #Houdini #screenshotsaturday\u201d— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont)) 1656790047
Commit a tiny robbery.
\u201cSquirrel commits an adorable \ud83d\ude0a\ud83d\ude18 robbery \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc3f\n#indiedev #gamedev #UE5 #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #blender #b3d #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday #wishlistwednesday\u201d— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont)) 1659829794
Pretend to be a cat like in Stray.
\u201cHello, Umm, Yes. My game... also.. has a stray cat.\n"Meow. Meow." \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc08\n#indiedev #gamedev #UE5 #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #Houdini #screenshotsaturday #wishlistwednesday\u201d— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont)) 1658533400
And defend yourself from random encounters with secret agents.
\u201cSquirrel is relentlessly pursued by the Never-Face-North Gang \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc3f\n#indiedev #gamedev #UnrealEngine5 #blender3d #Houdini #screenshotsaturday\u201d— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont)) 1654389497
Squirrel With A Gun is available to wishlist on Steam right now, although no release date has been given for the upcoming title.
\u201cHello, everyone, I finally got a steam page up! \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc3f Wishlist Squirrel with a Gun here: \nhttps://t.co/x5SaZKfrqT\n\n#indiedev #gamedev #UE5 #UnrealEngine5 #indiegame #blender3d #Houdini #screenshotsaturday #wishlistwednesday #WishList #UnrealEngine\u201d— Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont) (@Squirrel with a Gun (Dan DeEntremont)) 1658012719
But even at an early development stage, Squirrel With A Gun is already amassing a number of fans.
\u201cMe: it's 2:49am and I have to get up in the morning, I have to sleep\nMy brain: Squirrel With a Gun.\nMe: \ud83d\udc41\ufe0f\ud83d\udc44\ud83d\udc41\ufe0f\nBrain: \ud83d\udd2b\ud83d\udc3f\ufe0f\u201d— Honey Bee \ud83d\udd1e\ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf6f {Twitch Affiliate} (@Honey Bee \ud83d\udd1e\ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf6f {Twitch Affiliate}) 1660456162
\u201cSo, first off, SPIDERMAN IS COMING TO STEAM AND NONE OF YOU TOLD ME?!?!\n\nSecond, THERE IS GOING TO BE A GAME CALLED SQUIRREL WITH A GUN, ABOUT A SQUIRREL WITH A GUN, AND NONE OF YOU TOLD ME?!?!\u201d— The Rotund Dungeon Master #BLM (@The Rotund Dungeon Master #BLM) 1660521160
\u201cI\u2019m so happy that someone out there was like \u201cyou know what video games need? A squirrel with a gun\u201d\u201d— a salty dog (@a salty dog) 1660522776
