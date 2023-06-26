Sweden will have a city made of wood built in the next four years

Sweden is set to have the "world's largest wooden city" with plans for the development in Stockholm.

Danish studio Henning Larsen and Swedish architecture firm White Arkitekter are the studios behind the design that will be constructed in the Sickla area of the city.

It will use the largest amount of fire-proofed mass timber in a project of this kind with 7,000 office spaces and 2,000 homes, along with shops and restaurants being built.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

This amount of wood will be used to cover the 250,000 square metre development to display the "serenity of a forest" and natural elements will also be part of the buildings.

"We sought to create an urban environment infused with the serenity of a forest, resulting in a dense, open space that bears the distinctively minimalistic and functional aesthetic of Scandinavian design," Atrium Ljungberg told Dezeen.

Image of what the wooden city will look like after construction is complete. YouTube/Dezeen and Henning Larsen and White Arkitekt

"The architects innovatively incorporated natural elements into the structures – for instance, green roofs for better insulation and large windows to let in natural light, embodying our vision of a city that thrives in harmony with nature."

The environmental benefits of using this wooden material were noted too as it emits fewer emissions than concrete as well as a reduced climate impact during and after its construction.

The project is planned to get underway in 2025, with the first buildings being completed two years later.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.