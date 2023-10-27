Tinder's new feature lets friends and family pick your dates

Tinder has introduced a feature that allows friends and family to take full control of your dating life – well, kind of.

Dating debriefs with friends are a given with 75 per cent of singles admitting to discussing their dating life several times a month.

Now, with Tinder Matchmaker, the platform is giving your nearest and dearest a say in the matter by allowing them to take over your profile and check out hopeful potentials.

It works by inviting others, regardless of whether they have a Tinder profile or not, to view and suggest dates. But ultimately, the main user has the final say.

"For years, singles have asked their friends to help find their next match on Tinder, and now we're making that so easy with Tinder Matchmaker," Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder said.

She continued: "Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you."

The popular dating app has partnered with rapper Coi Leray to bring the feature to life.

"Handing your phone over to the friend group was the original vibe check. Obviously you want your friends to like whoever you’re crushing on, and Tinder Matchmaker is a fun way to get the bestie seal of approval even before the match," the 'Players' rapper said.

Intrigued? Here's how to try out Tinder Matchmaker for yourself:

A Tinder Matchmaker session can be started directly from a profile card, or within app settings. Users can share their unique link with up to 15 friends in a 24 hour period.

After following the link, the matchmaker can either log in to Tinder or continue as a guest (after completing an age verification prompt and agreeing to Tinder’s terms as outlined).

Matchmakers have 24 hours to play cupid before the session expires, where they can recommend profiles for the Tinder user but won’t be able to chat or send messages on their behalf.

Once the session expires, Tinder users will have the opportunity to review the profiles their matchmakers’ Like for them. Profiles that received a Like from a matchmaker will be marked as a “recommendation” (profiles sent a Nope won’t change).

The Tinder user still makes the final call on who to Like - but now knows who their friends are rooting for.

