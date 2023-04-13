Man builds gigantic underground bunker that can survive the 'end of the world'

A man has built a huge bunker that can reportedly withstand the 'end of the world'.

Ex-government contractor Larry Hall isn't taking any chances with his 15-floor 'Survival Condo' that resides deep underground. Located in Kansas, the luxury project is complete with a cinema, an arcade, a swimming pool and many more amenities such as food shops and medical bays to keep residents safe.

There's also a bar and lounge, a weather station and a Communication Center with internet access throughout.

"Our objective when first approaching this project was to leave no stone unturned, and to ensure every detail, from safety, feature and function, to style comfort and luxury…every aspect of this endeavour had to be just right," the website reads.

Larry has even gone one step further by providing protection equipment in the event of an apocalypse.

Inside, you'll find guns, camouflage outfits, and helmets to take on the force on the outside world.

"We believe that given the present worldwide economic conditions, historical disaster evidence, and the obvious signs of global climate changes; that it is prudent to have a 'disaster plan and shelter' in place should a need for it occur," the website reads.



"Our designs include planning for: physical protection, psychological design considerations, advanced technology, and the concept of an extended family with diverse backgrounds."

Securing a spot in the bunker comes with a hefty price tag, ranging from £1.2 million ($1.5m) to £3.6 million ($4.5m).

Larry's bunker has proven incredibly popular, specifically over the pandemic. He has since started planning towards similar structures across the world.

