Woman who was in pain for more than a decade discovers needle and thread inside her

A mum who suffered in pain for 11 years was stunned to learn that she had a needle and thread inside her.

María Aderlinda Forero had an op after she gave birth to her fourth child.

The 39-year-old had her fallopian tubes tied so she couldn't fall pregnant anymore.

But the needle and thread were accidentally left there after the surgery in 2012.

However, she began to experience severe pain just days after the tubal ligation procedure.

The pain gradually increased and María was prescribed acetaminophen to help her cope.





Jam Press

When her condition worsened, doctors put her on stronger painkillers such as meloxicam.

María, who lives in the rural village of San Isidro, near Medellín, Colombia, said the pain was so strong that she was often unable to sleep or move around.

The situation upended her life and led to a number of job changes.

She ended up living with the painful condition for over a decade before the cause was found.

María explained that she had to travel into town on her husband’s motorcycle to see her doctor due to economic reasons and the long distance involved.





Jam Press

The couple was often unable to travel in the winter months because of the state of the roads in her rural municipality.

Her condition was eventually diagnosed when an ultrasound and MRI scan showed the cause of her pain, leaving María and the doctors stunned.

She had apparently spent over 4,000 days in pain due to the needle and thread being left in her body.