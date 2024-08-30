ASAP Rocky facing backlash for using Taylor Swift's name for 'clout' in new song

Taylor Swift fans have hit out at ASAP Rocky following the release of his new single ‘Tailor Swif’, accusing the rapper of using Swift’s name for “clout”.

The track had previously been leaked online, having been first previewed during his show at Rolling Loud Portugal back in 2022.

However, the official release of the new single ahead of his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, has caught the attention of Swifties around the world.

The rapper posted the single artwork on Twitter/X on Friday (August 30).

Fans were quick to criticise ASAP Rocky, with one writing: “Asap rocky is a clout chaser lol using Tailor Swif as the title.”

“Another one using Taylor Swift for clout,” a user added.

One more wrote: “why does every male rapper wanna have beef with her.”

The lyrics to the song only appear to reference Swift in the chorus, which features the refrain: “I'm too swift, don't tell Taylor 'bout this s***...Got to my tailor, got me dripped up in the district.”

The upcoming album Don’t be Dumb had been due to release in August but has been pushed back following leaks.

Writing a message to fans, the rapper wrote: “Leaks & sample clearances are disrupting the album. It's been 6 years & I wanna make the best album ever. Im sorry for the wait.”

It’s not the first time a rapper has referenced Swift in a song. Back in 2023, Drake referenced Swift on the song ‘Red Button’, with the lyrics: “'Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/Rest of y'all, I treat you like you never made it.”

Famously Kayne West also sparked a feud in 2016 with the track ‘Famous’, which featured the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b***h famous (Godd***)/I made that b***h famous.”

