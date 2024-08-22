Taylor Swift recently released her new music video for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart which shows all the preparation and behind-the-scenes footage from the Eras Tour.

In one particular part, a huge cleaning cart can be seen being wheeled backstage but it isn't actually used for cleaning at all it seems...

The real function of the trolley is clear when Swift steps into it and there's even a seat inside of it for her to sit down as she gets wheeled from backstage to her concert.

While this might be a revelation to some, a lot of Swifties already knew about the pop star's unique mode of transport at her stadium shows.

The cleaning cart first went viral on TikTok last year when fans who were sat with a view of the backstage area spotted the suspiciously large trolley being pushed towards the stage.

You can see Swift in her sparkly Lover bodysuit as she exits the cart.

You can see Swift in her sparkly Lover bodysuit as she exits the cart.

Over 15 million have viewed the clip and there was a lot of reaction in the comment section.

"I can’t wait for the documentary and the pov from inside the cart haha," one person wrote, though it wasn't revealed in a documentary but rather a music video instead.

Another person wrote: "I’m in the getaway cart," a spin on Swift's song Getaway Car.

"How many cleaning carts say 'cleaning cart' on it," someone else added.

A fourth person commented: "I can’t wait to see the Taylor Swift cart costumes at Halloween."

Meanwhile, the video also shows how Swift can zoom from one side of the stage to the other thanks to a wheeled dolly underneath her stage.

Additionally, the singer also demonstrates how she can dive underneath the stage at each show due to the inflatables that break her landing.

You can watch the full music video on YouTube.

