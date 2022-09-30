The new Netflix movie 'Blonde' which is a rough biopic on Marilyn Monroe's life, adapted from the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates has been widely derided by viewers as a 'disgusting' and 'unwatchable' film.

The three-hour movie starring Ana de Armas, by director Andrew Dominik is currently the most watched film on Netflix but it's been slammed for its "degrading, exploitative and misogynist" depiction of Munroe's life right from her childhood, to her Hollywood career, connection to US president John F Kennedy and all the way until her untimely death in 1962.

One scene that has particularly angered viewers is Munroe's death which was actually shot in the very building where she lived with her mother and room where the actor passed away as a result of an overdose.

Speaking to Reuters, Dominik described the experience of making the film as a "seance" as the cast and the crew believed they could feel Munroe's presence on set.

However, this attempt to for accuracy hasn't gone down too well with viewers who have called filming in the exact spot where the star died "f**king distasteful" with some even questioning how it was allowed.





















Viewers have also reacted in horror to a sexual assault scene involving a character called 'the president' who bears a resemblance to JFK.

The film, which took Dominik more than ten year to make, has proved divisive amongst critics too and currently has just a 45 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoeswith many describing it as 'brutal' and 'exploitative.'

