It turns out many of us have been pronouncing Brendan Fraser’s name entirely wrong this whole time.

The actor was one of the most bankable movie stars of the 90s after starring in the likes of TheMummy and George of the Jungle. But while he’s a household name, there’s plenty of people who will have been saying it incorrectly for decades.

Speaking to Adam Sandler for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Fraser said no-one had ever got the pronunciation of his surname right.

Fraser cleared up the fact that it rhymes with “razor” – and isn’t pronounced like the 90s sitcom Frasier.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“You shave with a razor,” Fraser told Sandler, before adding: “You should try standing closer to it.”

It didn’t stop Sandler getting the name wrong later in the interview, though.

“OK, f*** it,” Fraser said. “No one’s ever gotten my name right.”

“Brendan Fraser” Sandler said, before saying it the correct way. “See, that didn’t feel right.”

“It felt good, though,” Fraser said back. “As long as people are saying it.”

The actor has been dealing with people saying his name wrong this whole time Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Fraser was back in the limelight recently after starring in the well-received movie The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The actor also spoke in the interview about the steps he took to prepare for his role in the 1997 movie George of the Jungle.

“I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates,” he said. “I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat.”

“I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night,” he continued.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.