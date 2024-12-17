Fans of new Netflix Christmas film notice hilarious filming mistake

Netflix's new 'Die Hard'-inspired Christmas film, Carry-On, has shot to the top of virtually every watch list on the platform thanks to its gripping storyline about a Christmas Eve nerve agent plot planned against a plane.

The action-thriller follows a TSA agent (Taron Egerton) who is blackmailed into allowing a dangerous substance onto a flight or faces harm against his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson).

“Everyone wants to make the next Die Hard and the reality is that no one ever will - it’s a perfect movie that can’t be replicated, and also a very specific product of its time," the film's director Jaume Collet-Serra said.

However despite its tense nature, fans have been left distracted after noticing a huge flaw in the filming of the movie.

In one scene, we see a woman walking through airport security with her baby son. The baby has a full head of hair and is wearing a reindeer jumper.

Nothing out of the ordinary, right?

Well just a few moments later, we see the same baby again in a different scene - except this time, he's lost his hair.

"Their continuity person was asleep on the job", one person joked on a TikTok exposing the fail.

Another added: "How did I miss this?!"

We'll never be able to unsee this.

