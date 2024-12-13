If you're looking for a new Christmas film to watch, then Netflix has released a new festive action film that gives off some serious Die Hard energy.

The movie, called Carry-On, is about a young TSA agent named Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller (Jason Bateman), who makes him slip a dangerous item onto a Christmas Eve flight.

The stakes are pretty high, as it could result in some horrible consequences for the passengers on board.

Alongside Egerton, the rest of the cast includes Sofia Carson as Nora Parisi, Ethan's girlfriend, Danielle Deadwyler as Elena Cole tracking the Mysterious Traveler, and Logan Marshall-Green as Agent Alcott.

The film's director, Collet-Serra, explained to the BBC how the Bruce Willis classic (that is often at the centre of debate as to whether it's actually a Christmas film or not) inspired Carry-On.





“Everyone wants to make the next Die Hard and the reality is that no one ever will - it’s a perfect movie that can’t be replicated, and also a very specific product of its time," he said.

"But when I read the script for Carry-On, I felt like I had found a more grounded version of Die Hard - which was our North Star for the entire process - for a new generation.”

Reviews of the film have been positive, with Digital Media Talkies's Pramit Chatterjee calling it "the best Christmas movie of the year," and so far has an 93 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This breakneck Netflix offering confirms the enduring vitality of its chosen formula—and, in the process, proves an unexpected and welcome Yuletide streaming gift," The Daily Beast's Nick Schager wrote.

Slant Magazine's Jake Cole shared: "The film is another showcase of Jaume Collet-Serra's refreshingly old-school grasp of thriller mechanics."

"A good cast and Collet-Serra’s energetic staging elevate the kind of straight-down-the-middle entertainment Hollywood has mostly, sadly stopped bankrolling. It’s not quite Die Hard, but close enough," IGN's AADowd said in their review.

Since it was released on Netflix today (December 13), viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the film.

"CARRY ON is going to be a new Christmas Classic," one person wrote.

Another person said: "#CarryOn is an incredible tense thriller action film with a great Taron Egerton and a brilliant Jason Bateman, this is why I pay Netflix to deliver these awesome stories but sadly we can’t see it on theatres."

"A Christmas movie on Friday the 13th? ngl that's kinda iconic," someone else added.

"#CarryOn is a clear homage to 90s action thrillers, most notably drawing parallels with Die Hard, but man does it work. Taron Egerton steps into the shoes of a star like Liam Neeson against the meticulous (and great) Jason Bateman. Tight script and outlandish action - good stuff," a fourth person commented.

Carry-On is now available to watch on Netflix.



