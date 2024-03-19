Theories around who will be the latest actor to play Ian Fleming’s spy James Bond have been circulating for years now, ever since Knives Out star Daniel Craig announced back in 2019 that the 2021 film No Time To Die would be his last outing as the secret agent.

Luther actor Idris Elba was long tipped to take up the role of 007, but last year ruled himself out and said “disgusting” conversations about race had put him off, while Loki’s Tom Hiddleston previously said the rumour mill around his potential casting had left him “suddenly very aware” of what he is saying.

However, it seems avid actions fans have finally been put out of their misery, with The Sun reporting on Monday that Aaron Taylor-Johnson – of Kick-Ass and upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie fame – has been formally offered the role.

A source told the outlet: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

“As far as Eon [Productions] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and then they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The Sun had also reported that Taylor-Johnson did a screen test for Bond producer Barbara Broccoli back in 2022, and a year later he reportedly had a meeting with Broccoli which went “very well”.

Just last week, he told Numéro Magazine that he takes it as “a great compliment” that people have tipped him as the next Bond and said: “I find it charming and wonderful.”

While official confirmation is yet to come along, the latest report has received a mix reaction:

Away from the casting speculation, there’s also been discussion around whether the next Bond film will be a reboot, seeing as Craig’s Bond was killed off at the end of No Time To Die.

