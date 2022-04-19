During a Coachella set, singer-songwriter Olivia O'Brien surprised fans with an appearance by ex-fling Logan Paul while singing her hit song, Josslyn, written about her and Paul's relationship.

Back in 2020, O'Brien released her single Josslyn which became an instant hit on TikTok.

The catchy song is about a potential relationship that failed due to her partner's infidelity. Throughout the song, O'Brien sings, "I hope that it was worth it f***ing Josslyn".

Of course, fans speculated who the mysterious person was that cheated on O'Brien with "Josslyn" and eventually the 22-year-old confirmed on the Zach Sang Show it was about Logan Paul.

"I just knew my fans would be disappointed in me," O'Brien joked about keeping the secret. "Also I hate when people know too personal of details."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Even after the drama, O'Brien and Paul have remained amicable and fans have found the history between the two humorous.

So, as a fun treat, O'Brien brought the Josslyn inspiration on stage while singing about her ex. During the song, Paul came out holding a sign that read "It wasn't worth it" a reference to the lyrics of the song.

@izacvalenzuela he took it like a champ #oliviaobrien #josslyn #loganpaul #coachella #CatOnALeash

Fans of O'Brien and Paul found the entire interaction hysterical.

O'Brien posted a photo and video of Paul's appearance on her Instagram, to which friends and influencer repeatedly said, "iconic."

The drama that culminated from Josslyn seems to be long gone and even though fans conducted an entire internet sleuthing operation to figure out who Josslyn was about, people still find it hysterical the song is about Paul.





The two have maintained a close and public friendship. In 2021, O'Brien appeared on Paul on his podcast's IMPAULSIVE and O'Brien has openly spoken about their friendship over the last two years in interviews.

Despite fan speculation that the two were together, O'Brien told Zach Sang in October that she and Paul are strictly friends.

But after Paul's cameo during O'Brien's song, fans are once again speculating that the two are more than just friends... again.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.