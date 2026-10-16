Romeo Beckham makes acting debut in trailer for new queer tennis romance 'Forty Love'

Romeo Beckham is entering his acting era, starring in a French queer tennis romance film - and we're getting some serious Challengers and Heated Rivalry vibes.

In June, it was announced the 24-year-old, who is the second-eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, was cast in the film Forty Love.

The project's cast includes Paul Kircher (The Animal Kingdom), Guillaume Canet (Sink or Swim), Benjamin Voisin (The Stranger), plus legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve (Belle de Jour) who stars as Sacha's mother, with the director being renowned fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

YouTube/Studio Canal France

Just like Beckham, Kircher is also the son of famous parents, French actors Irène Jacob and Jérôme Kircher.

As for the language, Beckham does not speak French and his dialogue is subtitled for French viewers.

"Sacha Gallo [Kircher] is 21 years old and knows how to do only one thing: play tennis. Having been coached by his father his entire life, the two share a dream of clinching their first major title in Paris," but this is turn upside thanks to a rival tennis player, played Beckham.

"The arrival of a new rival shatters everything he thought he knew. Sacha must now confront another challenge: love—an unexpected opponent, as powerful as it is formidable."

YouTube/Studio Canal France

In the trailer released on Friday (October 16), we see how the rival and romance between Kircher and Beckham’s characters plays out on and off the court.

“Sleep with your eyes open. I’m coming for you," Beckham's character warns, as he later tells Kircher's character, “It’s not my fault if you’re f***ing in love with me."

Since the trailer dropped it has garnered plenty of buzz on social media with viewers sharing their excitement for the film and comparing it to Challengers and Heated Rivalry.

One person wrote, "And THIS is what we should be getting more of after the success of Heated Rivalry. This is what the people want and need. Not a dozen straight hockey romances."





"This Challengers son. I'm living," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Oh Rafa was ON that mood board," referring to former tennis player Rafael Nadal.





"Romeo Beckham referencing Rafael Nadal's quote about Roger Federer in the movie 'FORTY LOVE'," a fourth person commented, putting the two clips together.





A fifth person reacted, "I wasn't expecting much from this movie but that reference MOVED ME."

"It's giving Heated Rivalry meets Challengers meets Saltburn and im SO HERE FOR IT," someone else noted.





"Catherine Deneuve?! They're not playing games. Tapped into European Heated Rivalry."

"I'm sat," one viewer simply said.

When is the release date?

Forty Love is out in French cinemas from November 25.

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