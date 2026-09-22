‘Great jacket’ Tom Cruise tells prince as William and Kate attend film premiere

The Prince and Princess of Wales mingled with Hollywood royalty at the world premiere of Tom Cruise’s new film Digger.

A smiling Cruise commented “great jacket” as William walked towards him wearing a tuxedo with a striking, double-breasted, velvet jacket and bow tie on the red carpet – which was black for the night.

Kate wore a purple, floor-sweeping, Jenny Packham dress accessorised with Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings and the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace.

Tom Cruise arriving for the Digger royal film performance (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

The film was shown at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square theatre, central London, to raise funds for The Film and TV Charity, which works to create healthier and more supportive working environments.

Sir David Beckham, who is friends with the US actor, was among the guests with his sons Romeo and Cruz.

The royal couple attended the UK premiere of Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square in 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with David Beckham and his songs Cruz, second right, and Romeo, right (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph

Digger is a satirical black comedy about a powerful oil tycoon who tries to prove he is humanity’s saviour after his company triggers a global environmental disaster.

As Cruise greeted the royal couple alongside the film’s director Alejandro G Inarritu, William mentioned their previous meeting, saying “the last time he was in a helmet and flying suit”.

The Princess of Wales meets Evie Peters, seven, at the royal film performance and world premiere of Digger, at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph

Cruise was also spotted holding Kate’s hand and helping her down the stairs on their way to the screen.

William and Kate briefly paused for pictures with the Beckhams before heading in to the screening.

Cast members Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons and Emma D’Arcy enjoyed a brief chat with the royals before the screening.

Hannah Waddingham, who starred alongside Cruise in 2025’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was also among the guests at the star-studded evening.

The premiere, which was hosted by Warner Bros Pictures and the Film and TV Charity, is the 73rd royal film performance delivered by the charity.

Funds raised will be used by the charity to help support people working across the film, television and cinema industries.

This includes a 24/7 helpline, free counselling, financial grants, and a range of mental health initiatives designed to foster healthier, more supportive working environments.

William and Kate also met charity representatives and people who have benefitted from its work.

Chloe Malone, 27, who was sleeping rough last year, is now in temporary accommodation and set to study production at the National Film and Television School thanks to the charity.

She spoke to William about how she wants to highlight “hidden homelessness” among creative people and women.

She later said William appeared to be “obviously interested” in the topic, adding: “If we are hoping to end homelessness we need to understand the data to get an understanding of what has happened and appropriately tackle the issue.”